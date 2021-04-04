Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $98.25 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00305702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.77 or 0.00762212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00028079 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

