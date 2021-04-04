Newscrypto Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.77 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $100.68 million and $1.77 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00315626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00761888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016577 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,429 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,682 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

