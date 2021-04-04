Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $24.42 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Newton has a market cap of $24.42 million and $2.01 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00305305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.00760652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.46 or 0.99655772 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

