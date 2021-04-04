NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $14,124.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00347008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

