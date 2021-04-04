NextDAO (NAX) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $651,293.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00075011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00306688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,930,802,919 coins and its circulating supply is 1,890,570,810 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

