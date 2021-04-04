NextDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340,030.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. NextDAO has a market cap of $7.34 million and $340,030.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019877 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,929,232,901 coins and its circulating supply is 1,889,000,792 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

