Nexus Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $110.38 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,181,978 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

