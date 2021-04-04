NFT Index Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $599.74 or 0.01023381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.34 million and $64,871.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00309337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.40 or 0.00765142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,317.08 or 0.99511512 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

