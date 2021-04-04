NFTLootBox (LOOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $905,250.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $905,250.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for $122.60 or 0.00209366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00308666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.99 or 0.00763309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00091607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.61 or 0.99372919 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars.

