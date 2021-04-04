Nimiq Trading Up 2.1% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $86.30 million and $2.66 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,856.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.62 or 0.03563945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.51 or 0.00347466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.40 or 0.00964041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00444125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.18 or 0.00392779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00320527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,249,761,414 coins and its circulating supply is 7,588,261,414 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

