Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 1.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.66% of NIO worth $414,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

