Niobium Coin Market Cap Reaches $438,476.39 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $438,476.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.