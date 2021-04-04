NIX Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. NIX has a total market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $333,557.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NIX has traded 101.7% higher against the dollar. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,315.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.26 or 0.03546708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.00346227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.00980765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.87 or 0.00461069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.83 or 0.00406128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00326394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025946 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,989,635 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.