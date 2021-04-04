Noir (NOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,181.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $750,522.89 and $1,181.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00283884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,485,519 tokens. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

