Noku Price Up 68.9% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Noku has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $9,466.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.