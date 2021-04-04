Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $285.58 on Major Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can currently be purchased for approximately $285.58 or 0.00489366 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $564,648.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.60 or 0.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.12 or 0.00755887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028254 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,821 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

