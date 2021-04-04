Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report sales of $20.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 million to $27.37 million. Nordic American Tankers posted sales of $86.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $129.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $177.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NAT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 62,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

