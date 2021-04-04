Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock worth $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

