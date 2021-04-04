Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 134.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN opened at $36.76 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.