Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,341,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.7% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.80% of T-Mobile US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

