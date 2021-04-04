Norges Bank Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,865,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow stock opened at $507.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

