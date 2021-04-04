Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 13,452,984 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,452,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.85% of NIKE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

