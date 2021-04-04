Norges Bank Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,541,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Netflix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Netflix by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,545,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $835,598,000 after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 7,872.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

