Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,190,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.90% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,946,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $9,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.