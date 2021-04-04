Norges Bank Buys Shares of 11,873,412 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,873,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Norges Bank owned 1.10% of The Home Depot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after acquiring an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $308.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

