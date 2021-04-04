Norges Bank Buys Shares of 24,548,114 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,548,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Alibaba Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.41 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.