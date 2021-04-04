Norges Bank Buys Shares of 4,567,893 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,567,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norges Bank owned about 0.91% of Amazon.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

