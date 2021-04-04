Norges Bank Buys Shares of 60,296,992 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,296,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Pfizer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

