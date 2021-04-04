Norges Bank Buys Shares of 8,699,891 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,699,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.19% of Eaton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

