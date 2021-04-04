Norges Bank Invests $1.21 Billion in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,477,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,394,000. Norges Bank owned 1.18% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

