Norges Bank Invests $1.59 Billion in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,691,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $192.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.