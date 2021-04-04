Norges Bank Invests $2.35 Billion in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,772,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of The Coca-Cola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

