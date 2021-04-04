Norges Bank Invests $2.62 Billion in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,194,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.96% of PayPal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

