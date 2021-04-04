Norges Bank Invests $3.31 Billion in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,111,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norges Bank owned 0.77% of Visa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $216.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

