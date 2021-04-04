Norges Bank Invests $8.02 Billion in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,365,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Facebook as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

