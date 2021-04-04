Norges Bank Makes New $1.63 Billion Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,353,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of Danaher at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $225.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.