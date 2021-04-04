Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,810,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $991,465,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

AMD opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.