Norges Bank Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of BlackRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,279,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $766.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $720.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.19 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

