Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,294,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Cisco Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.