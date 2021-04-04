Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,206,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of Royal Bank of Canada as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $59,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,647,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

NYSE RY opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

