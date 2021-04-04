Norges Bank Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,898,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

