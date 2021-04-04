Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,219,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Mastercard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $227.35 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.