Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,706,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Applied Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $142.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

