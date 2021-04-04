Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,739,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of Bank of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $39.49 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

