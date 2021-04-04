Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 10,757,310 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,757,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.95% of QUALCOMM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.