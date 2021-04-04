Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 11,144,439 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,144,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,596,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of JD.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

