Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 9,689,449 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,689,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.