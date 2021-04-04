Norges Bank Takes $1.05 Billion Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,454,175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.57% of Autodesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $283.90 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

