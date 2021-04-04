Norges Bank Takes $1.23 Billion Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,037,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 8.38% of Boston Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

BXP stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

