Norges Bank Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,739,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $372.12 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.41 and a 200 day moving average of $281.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.